There is a shortage of staff on the alpine pastures. Symbolic image: Keystone

The alpine farming industry is complaining about a shortage of staff. This mainly affects experienced alpine dairymen and women, as the alpine dairymen's information portal Zalp told Keystone-SDA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss alpine economy lacks experienced personnel.

Many applicants are only partially available, have the wrong ideas and drop out of work.

A third of alpine workers come from abroad - mainly from Italy and Germany. Show more

In mid-March, the "Bauernzeitung" wrote of an "Alp-Alarm" in a report on the staffing situation on the alpine pastures.

At first glance, it doesn't look alarming: Around 100 jobs were advertised on the Zalp job portal in March, while the number of job applications was roughly balanced.

When asked by Keystone-SDA, Zalp employee and cattle herder Giorgio Hösli does not want to talk about an emergency situation. But: "We have had a shortage of experienced and well-trained staff for many years."

"Biting through" is part of it

In order to fill all positions in the summering period from May, there would have to be a third more job applications than offers. According to Hösli, many job seekers are only partially available, have the wrong ideas and drop out of work or have the wrong job profile.

According to the spirit of the times, "biting through" is not the primary competence of many managers "who want to go to the Alps". Experts are all the more important. According to Hösli, the high fluctuation stands in the way of this.

It is an empirical science, he says, you have to know the animals, recognize diseases quickly, take care of the pasture and be able to make "really good cheese". You don't learn this from books and courses. It is therefore regrettable that too few people stay on for longer than three years.

Many employees from abroad

The alpine economy is increasingly reliant on employees from abroad. "It is estimated that around a third of staff come from abroad," says Hösli, mainly from Italy and Germany.

People from South Tyrol are highly valued because many of them have experience and often stay for several years. There are many students from agricultural universities in Germany and Austria who have at least some specialist knowledge.

In order to improve the situation, Hösli believes it is important to make the Alps an attractive place to work. Among other things, work opportunities need to be created outside of the summering season.