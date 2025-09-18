Now it costs even more to come to Klöntal. KEYSTONE

Mass tourism is pushing Swiss Alpine regions to their limits. In the Alpstein and at Lake Klöntal, drastic fee models are being discussed - up to an entrance fee of 40 francs.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Appenzell Innerrhoden, parking in the Alpstein is to cost 30 francs in future in order to curb mass tourism and environmental pollution.

At Klöntalersee in Glarnerland, despite higher parking fees and planned car-free Sundays, there are still arguments about crowds of visitors and traffic chaos.

Former presenter Roger Rhyner proposes an entrance fee of up to 40 francs per car to finance waste disposal, maintenance and local value creation - a plan with legal hurdles but potential for political discussion. Show more

What's going on in the Swiss Alps? A leisurely Sunday excursion into nature could soon become a luxury. In the Alpstein, parking is to cost 30 francs in future. The canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden wants to curb the negative consequences of mass tourism for the population and the environment - and slow down the rush of visitors with the record-high fees. This is reported in "Blick".

The picture is similar in Glarus. On nice days, the area around the Klöntalersee is already overcrowded in the morning: The parking spaces are full and the road is closed. If you want to go up, you have to take the bus - or alternatively a bike or hiking boots. The deep blue mountain lake with its clear water attracts a particularly large number of day trippers from Zurich on peak days.

"Solve all problems with one entrance fee"

This causes conflicts. The rush of visitors is not always met with enthusiasm by locals. The traffic chaos at Klöntalersee is repeatedly the subject of political debate. The municipality of Glarus doubled the parking fees in the valley at the beginning of the year to counter the consequences of overtourism. In addition, the Glarus local council decided to introduce three car-free Sundays from 2026.

But there is still no peace in sight in Klöntal. Now there is a new proposal that is causing a stir: the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper reported that an entrance fee of CHF 40 should be charged. The demand comes from Roger Rhyner, former radio presenter and current face of Visit Glarnerland. Although he emphasizes that he is acting as a private individual, as a boat owner and well-known face in the valley, his word carries weight. "We could solve all the problems with an entrance fee," he says.

His idea: a "visitor fee" based on the season, day of the week or weather. Drivers would have to pay at a barrier. Prices of up to 40 francs are possible. "In Zurich, you pay more than 40 francs to park a car all day, and nobody gets upset," he says, annoyed. And adds: "In summer, I don't go there on a nice weekend anymore." Part of the entrance fee is to be returned to pubs and restaurants in the form of vouchers in order to strengthen regional value creation.

Plan with legal hurdles

Rhyner wants to tackle several problems at once: Financing waste disposal and maintenance, managing the flow of visitors - and ensuring that guests also consume in the valley instead of just leaving picnic waste behind. "We have to start earning money with our natural jewels," he tells the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.

However, the project is legally tricky. The Federal Constitution guarantees free access to public roads. Rhyner has therefore deliberately formulated his proposal openly. If the Landsgemeinde votes in favor, politicians would have to define where and how a fee would be permissible. Rhyner has been thinking about the idea for a year, he has discussed it with many people - and "has yet to find anyone who thinks it's nonsense". It is therefore quite possible that the proposal will also find favor at the Glarus cantonal assembly, which is known for its unexpected decisions.