Has announced that he will appear in court in person on Wednesday: Bernhard Alpstaeg. Keystone

Today, Wednesday, FCL investor must answer to the Lucerne Criminal Court. It's about threats and a lack of transparency when buying shares. blue News will be reporting live from the courtroom from 9 am.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCL investor Bernhard Alpstaeg will stand before the Lucerne Criminal Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of coercion in connection with threats to the board of directors and attempted mismanagement.

blue News will be reporting live from the trial from 9 am. Show more

2.39 p.m. "Gigantic breach" of the duty of care In his plea, the FCL lawyer explains the legal framework surrounding the share purchase. It is essentially about who agreed what with whom and who concealed what from whom. He quotes from numerous emails and statements from the people involved. But the conclusion is always the same: Bernhard Alpstaeg only informed his fellow shareholders after the transaction for the stadium shares and ignored FCL Holding AG's right of first refusal. "He wanted this stadium as a bargain and thus the financial advantage for himself, and not for FCL," says the lawyer. This was a "gigantic breach" of his duty of care as a board member. The hearing is now interrupted for a 15-minute break.

14.03 hrs Controversial share purchase As a member of the FCL Board of Directors, Bernhard Alpstaeg was obliged to safeguard the economic interests of FC Luzern and to refrain from any conflicts of interest. However, he had breached this duty by not informing his colleagues on the Board of Directors of his intention to buy, even though FCL Holding AG had the right of first refusal. The silence was deliberate: If he had informed Samih Sawiris and the other shareholders, they would have bought the stadium share package via FCL Holding AG. "The defendant did not want that," says the lawyer.

1.39 p.m. Trial continues - now the lawyer of FCL Holding AG speaks It continues in Lucerne. Now the lawyer for FCL Holding AG has the floor. In his plea, he is expected to focus primarily on the allegation of attempted mismanagement - whereby FCL Holding AG, as the private plaintiff, is requesting a conviction of Alpstaeg for mismanagement, i.e. considers the attempt to be complete. "Bernhard Alpstaeg actually acquired the shares," says the FCL lawyer. In doing so, he brought Stadion Luzern AG under his economic control.

12.10 p.m. "Virtual laurel wreath" for the public prosecutor Now the lawyer for FCL shareholders Samih Sawiris, Marco Sieber and Hans Schmid takes over and presents the public prosecutor with "a virtual laurel wreath". The reason: he had conclusively demonstrated all the relevant points in his plea. The trial is now interrupted for a lunch break. The trial is due to resume at 1.30 pm.

11.56 a.m. Alpstaeg, a liar? The FCL lawyer lists no fewer than 12 alleged lies by Alpstaeg. For example, the board of directors had never disparaged Alpstaeg. On the contrary: the accused had disparaged FCL representatives on several occasions. FC Luzern's right of first refusal was also legally binding.

11.39 a.m. "Bungee jumpers laugh too" The defense will probably rely on the argument that Josef Bieri laughed at the threats, predicts his lawyer. However, this argument is invalid: "There are different kinds of laughter - including laughter caused by fear." For example, bungee jumpers often laugh shortly before jumping. "All means are right for him, even if it harms the FCL," says the lawyer about Alpstaeg.

11.37 a.m. Apple of discord: Walter Stierli shares The shares of former FCL president Walter Stierli are now being discussed. According to the lawyer, the "so-called Walter Stierli shares" should have been sold to an investor for a purchase price of around CHF 7.5 million. Things turned out differently: Bernhard Alpstaeg wanted to buy the share package at a much lower price of 500,000 francs. This was followed by the emails in which Alpstaeg made the threats.

11.26 a.m. No revenge as a motive In contrast to the accused, his client was solely concerned with the welfare of FC Luzern. For FCL president Bieri, revenge was not the motive. According to the lawyer, the accused wanted to make the other shareholders compliant with his threats. "My client and the others affected understandably did not want to expose themselves to such a mud fight."

11.10 a.m. "Alpstaeg is only interested in his ego" "Basically, I refer to the statements of the public prosecutor's office," says the FCL lawyer. Alpstaeg had also selfishly sought his own advantage when buying the stadium shares. "He's only interested in his ego," says the lawyer. It's a shame that we have to be here today and that this matter has to be heard in public.

11.04 a.m. Now the FCL lawyer follows The hearing continues. Now comes the plea of the lawyer for FCL Holding AG. FCL President Josef Bieri is acting as a private plaintiff in this trial.

10.48 a.m. High fine demanded "The defendant is in an excellent financial position," the public prosecutor states. Alpstaeg should therefore be punished with a conditional fine of CHF 300,000. In addition, a connecting fine of CHF 10,000 is appropriate. The trial is now interrupted for a break.

10.40 a.m. "Anyone who acts like this wants damage" "The defendant was aware of his duties as a member of the Board of Directors," says the public prosecutor. Nevertheless, he had only inadequately informed the other board members. "Anyone who acts in this way not only accepts damage, but wants it." Attempted mismanagement is to be regarded as proven.

10.37 a.m. FCL right of first refusal disregarded? Now the public prosecutor talks about the second accusation. This relates to the acquisition of 60 percent of the stadium shares. Alpstaeg is said to have inadequately informed the board of directors at the time - of which he himself was a member - and disregarded the FCL's right of first refusal. According to the public prosecutor, the FCL lost out on an advantage as a result. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of attempted mismanagement.

10.25 a.m. FCL President Bieri thought a person was in the bushes FCL President Josef Bieri was also "under pressure" due to the threats, according to the public prosecutor. At one point, he even had the feeling that someone was hiding in the bushes in front of his house. However, it is unclear whether this actually happened. However, the incident illustrates that Aplstaeg's words had real consequences for the lives of the fellow shareholders concerned. The president of FC Lucerne, Josef Bieri (right), is also present in the courtroom. Here with his delegation on the way to the Lucerne Criminal Court. Keystone

10.06 a.m. This is why Alpstaeg is accused of coercion As a reminder: Bernhard Alpstaeg is accused of coercing FCL shareholders Josef Bieri, Samih Sawiris, Marco Sieber and Hans Schmid into recognizing him as the majority shareholder in February 2019. According to the indictment, he threatened to publish incriminating information and damage FC Luzern's reputation.

10.02 a.m. Coercion is proven It has been established that the shareholders concerned and FCL Holding AG are victims of coercion, according to the public prosecutor. The threats in the e-mail were sufficient proof of this. The accused had clearly threatened personal disadvantages. "A classic 'If you don't, then...' scenario," says the public prosecutor.

9.52 am "The FCL will also suffer" Now the public prosecutor has the floor. "The FCL will also suffer", the public prosecutor quotes from an email from Bernhard Alpstaeg. The latter had claimed to have hired a private investigator who had found out dirty details about members of the FC Lucerne board of directors - including sexual misconduct. Alpstaeg had thus exerted pressure on the Board of Directors not to remove 25 percent of Alpstaeg's shares from the share register and thus remove him as majority shareholder.

9.46 a.m. "Not necessary, I'm sitting comfortably" This concludes the questioning of Bernhard Alpstaeg. He is now allowed to take a seat with his defense lawyers. "That's not necessary, I'm sitting here comfortably," the defendant replies and laughs. On the advice of his defense, he changes his seat after all. The pleas of the legal representatives now follow.

9.42 a.m. "They just want to annoy me" What would it mean for you if you were convicted? "That wouldn't be good for you," replies Alpstaeg, "I wouldn't know what I've done wrong." He is here today "because people just want to annoy me".

9.41 a.m. Did FC Luzern have a right of first refusal? He had it clarified in advance whether FC Lucerne had a right of first refusal on the stadium shares. The result was that this was not the case - his purchase was therefore legal. The judge wanted to know whether he felt he had done anything wrong when buying the stadium shares. "No", says Alpstaeg.

9.38 a.m. Stadium shares as an "investment" Alpstaeg comments on the purchase of 60 percent of the shares in Stadion Luzern AG: "That was an investment." The accused appears tense.

9.36 a.m. Is "dirty laundry" being washed? Alpstaeg is asked by the judge about his alleged threats. Among other things, he had announced that "dirty laundry" would be washed in the event of a trial and that a marriage would also break up in the FC Luzern environment due to sexual misconduct. The accused does not comment on this question either.

9.28 a.m. Alpstaeg refuses to testify Bernhard Alpstaeg has already announced in advance that he will refuse to testify. The judge wants to know whether he has changed his mind. Alpstaeg's answer: "No." He answers most of the follow-up questions with: "No answer." The only exception: "I don't know," he says when asked who all was present at a justice of the peace hearing.

9.23 a.m. Attempted or actual mismanagement? The lawyer for the private plaintiff - the holding company of FC Lucerne - has a preliminary question: in their opinion, Alpstaeg is guilty of misconduct in the course of business, not attempted misconduct in the course of business. The court is therefore requested to examine this criminal offense as well.

9.16 a.m. This is how the trial will proceed: First, preliminary legal issues will be clarified, then the evidentiary proceedings - including questioning of the accused - will begin. This will be followed by the pleas of the defense and the prosecution. The court then retires to deliberate on the verdict. The verdict has been announced for June 13.

9.10 a.m. Alpstaeg is on site Bernhard Alpstaeg is present in person in the courtroom. "I'm fine so far," he says when asked by the judge. He appears calm but tense. First, those present and the procedure are introduced.

9.04 a.m. The courtroom fills up Good morning from Lucerne. The criminal court is about to start. We media representatives are following the trial from a broadcasting room. Show more

A conflict has been simmering between FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg and FC Lucerne for several years. In 2022, the Board of Directors of FCL Holding AG removed 25% of Alpstaeg's shares from the share register. This meant he lost the majority, having previously held 52% of the shares.

Alpstaeg then filed a lawsuit. He is demanding the return of his shares, which he believes were unlawfully taken from him. These proceedings are pending before the Lucerne District Court. It will decide one day whether Alpstaeg is the rightful owner of 52% of the shares or not.

Bernhard Alpstaeg is appearing before the criminal court today, Wednesday, on criminal charges and not because of the ongoing civil proceedings. According to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office, he allegedly threatened in February 2019 that there would be a legal dispute in which "dirty laundry" would be washed and FC Lucerne would "suffer".

Controversial purchase of stadium shares

For fear of reputational damage, members of the Board of Directors then recognized him as the majority shareholder - regardless of whether this was "lawful or not". The public prosecutor therefore accuses him of coercion.

The second point in the penalty order relates to Alpstaeg's acquisition of 60 percent of the shares in Stadion Luzern AG. Alpstaeg is said to have "not or not sufficiently" informed the FCL Board of Directors when purchasing the stadium shares, even though the Board had a right of first refusal. In doing so, he breached his duties and gained advantages for himself. He is therefore accused of attempted mismanagement.

In the summer of 2024, the public prosecutor imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 and a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 3,000 on Alpstaeg. Alpstaeg did not accept this, which is why the case went to trial.

blue News is reporting live from the Lucerne Criminal Court today, Wednesday. You can follow the trial here in the ticker from 9 am.

The verdict has been announced for June 13. Bernhard Alpstaeg is presumed innocent.