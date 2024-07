12 o'clock

A ten-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR by around midday on Friday. Road users had to put up with waiting times of one hour and 40 minutes.

There was less traffic at the Gotthard south portal at the start of the vacation weekend, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the X short message service. The traffic jam there was only three kilometers long.