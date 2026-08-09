During an altercation at the Aarau train station, a young man was reportedly seriously injured by knife stabs. The suspected assailant is still at large. The police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

On Saturday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Aargau Cantonal Police emergency call center received a report of a brawl at the Aarau train station. According to a press release, officers on the scene encountered several young men near the stairs in the Migrolino area.

It quickly became clear that one of them, a 19-year-old Afghan, had sustained multiple stab wounds. Police officers immediately provided medical care to the seriously injured man. An ambulance took him to a hospital.

The suspected perpetrator had left the scene before the police patrols arrived. The Aargau Cantonal Police have launched an investigation, and the public prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal inquiry. The authorities are also seeking eyewitnesses who can provide information about the incident and the suspected perpetrator.