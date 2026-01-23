At an outdoor swimming pool on Lake Hallwil, an unknown man provoked an altercation with a swimmer. During the altercation, he physically assaulted her and injured her. The cantonal police are looking for eyewitnesses.

Lake Hallwil is currently a popular swimming spot, not least because of the current heat wave.

Aargau Police Are Looking for Witnesses Altercation at the pool escalates—young man kicks 62-year-old in the head

Here's what it's all about In Seengen, Aargau, a young man attacked a 62-year-old woman at the public swimming pool following an argument.

The woman suffered bruises and scrapes; the assailant fled.

The cantonal police are now seeking witnesses and information about the unknown assailant. Summary created with

According to the Aargau Cantonal Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the men’s swimming area near Seengen, Aargau. The men’s swimming area is a public swimming spot. Both men and women are allowed to use the facility today.

A 62-year-old woman had laid out her beach towel on the sun deck of the bathhouse and had gone for a swim. As she later told the officers, when she returned, there was another beach towel right next to hers.

There was a young man sitting there, whom she asked to find another seat, given that the sun deck was largely empty. This apparently sparked an argument, after which the unknown man kicked the woman in the head and body.

Police Are Looking for Witnesses

The 62-year-old woman screamed for help, prompting other swimmers at the scene to rush to her aid. “The assailant, whose motives for his brutal attack remain completely unclear, subsequently fled the scene,” the police wrote in a statement.

The victim suffered abrasions and bruises and underwent a medical examination. She filed a report with the cantonal police that same day.

Meanwhile, the cantonal police have launched an investigation into the unknown suspect. He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 180 cm tall, with short black hair. He spoke the Aargau dialect and was wearing blue-and-white-striped swim trunks. The cantonal police in Lenzburg are asking the female bystanders who were present to come forward. They are also seeking eyewitnesses who saw the suspect or can provide information about his identity.

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