The police were on duty. (symbolic image) sda

A violent confrontation involving several men broke out in Oberstetten SG on Sunday. Several men were injured and arrested.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 6.40 pm on Sunday, the St.Gallen cantonal emergency call center received a report of a violent altercation between several men in an apartment on Oklahomastrasse.

According to current information, an argument broke out between several people, including a 47-year-old German, a 49-year-old Pole and a 53-year-old Pole, in the communal area of an apartment whose rooms are rented out to several people.

The 47-year-old was rather seriously injured. He had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The 49-year-old suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital by the ambulance service. He was able to leave the hospital during the course of the night and was arrested. The 53-year-old was largely uninjured and was also arrested.

The St. Gallen cantonal police, under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen, have begun an investigation into the background, the course of events and the level of involvement of the people involved. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St. Gallen cantonal police, the rescue service and specialist medical personnel were also deployed.