  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Oberstetten SG Altercation - several men injured and arrested

Sven Ziegler

2.12.2024

The police were on duty. (symbolic image)
The police were on duty. (symbolic image)
sda

A violent confrontation involving several men broke out in Oberstetten SG on Sunday. Several men were injured and arrested.

02.12.2024, 10:45

02.12.2024, 10:46

Shortly after 6.40 pm on Sunday, the St.Gallen cantonal emergency call center received a report of a violent altercation between several men in an apartment on Oklahomastrasse.

According to current information, an argument broke out between several people, including a 47-year-old German, a 49-year-old Pole and a 53-year-old Pole, in the communal area of an apartment whose rooms are rented out to several people.

The 47-year-old was rather seriously injured. He had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The 49-year-old suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital by the ambulance service. He was able to leave the hospital during the course of the night and was arrested. The 53-year-old was largely uninjured and was also arrested.

The St. Gallen cantonal police, under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen, have begun an investigation into the background, the course of events and the level of involvement of the people involved. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St. Gallen cantonal police, the rescue service and specialist medical personnel were also deployed.

More news from Switzerland

Considerable damage. Streetcar and truck crash in Zurich - person injured

Considerable damageStreetcar and truck crash in Zurich - person injured

Council presidencies. Liberal Maja Riniker elected as new President of the National Council

Council presidenciesLiberal Maja Riniker elected as new President of the National Council

Swearing in. Two young National Councillors take their oath of office

Swearing inTwo young National Councillors take their oath of office