Sanija Ameti after a media conference on the launch of the Europe Initiative on April 2 in Bern. ( KEYSTONE

The relationship between Sanija Ameti and the GLP is heavily strained. While the party president wants her to leave, she is planning her return to politics.

Sanija Ameti of the Green Liberal Party (GLP) is at the center of an escalating conflict, reports "Blick". After a scandal involving a picture of the Virgin Mary that she shot and the subsequent public outrage, she is now planning her political comeback.

Despite GLP President Jürg Grossen's demand that she resign from the party, Ameti is determined to return to the Zurich city parliament. The controversy began when Ameti published a photo of herself shooting a picture of the Virgin Mary. The reactions were fierce, and even her public apology could not calm the waves.

Ameti, who has made an impressive career from a refugee in the Adliswil asylum center to a doctorate in law, was portrayed in the media as a provocateur. The GLP leadership, in particular President Grossen, distanced themselves from her and called for her resignation.

Unconventional and often polarizing

Despite the tensions within the party and the dismissal by her employer, Ameti remains steadfast. She has already mastered difficult situations in her past and is unimpressed by the discussion about her person and the provocative shots. Supporters within the Zurich City Party have triggered a wave of solidarity for her, further deepening the division within the GLP.

Sanija Ameti, an Albanian muslim living in Switzerland, shoots at picture of Mary and Jesus and proudly posts it on social media



After backlash, she deletes the post and claims she wasn't aware it may come off as offensive pic.twitter.com/jBBzEZ9iG1 — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) September 7, 2024

Ameti's political career has been characterized by controversy from the very beginning. Since joining the GLP in 2019, she has established herself as an unconventional and often polarizing figure. Her actions, such as the referendum against the PMT law, have earned her both admiration and criticism. Within the party, there are differing opinions about her contribution and role.

The question of whether Ameti is failing because of Switzerland or Switzerland is failing because of her remains open. What is certain is that she continues to polarize and make headlines. Her planned return to the Zurich city parliament is eagerly awaited, and it remains to be seen how the conflict with the GLP will develop. Ameti and Grossen have not yet commented publicly on current developments.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.