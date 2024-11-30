Sanija Ameti has no longer been active in Zurich's city parliament since her Instagram post. sda (Archivbild)

Her Instagram post caused a storm of indignation and Sanija Ameti withdrew from the Zurich GLP party leadership - but her seat in the city parliament has also remained empty ever since. Her party, however, remains calm.

Oliver Kohlmaier

For around ten weeks, one seat in Zurich's city parliament has remained permanently empty. Sanija Ameti (GLP) has not been active there since her highly controversial Instagram post - and her 16-member parliamentary group has to make do with one less vote.

However, her party does not see her continued absence as a problem, as the NZZ reports. Co-President Nicolas Cavalli emphasized that Ameti's health and protection have priority.

In addition to the municipal council office, Ameti is still Co-President of Operation Libero, but this position also remains controversial. The "NZZ" asked whether a return to the city parliament is at all realistic or whether she will give up her office. The 32-year-old did not want to comment on this when asked by the newspaper.

Ameti lost her job

Ameti's Instagram post with the shots from the air pistol had far-reaching consequences: she lost her job at a PR agency and resigned from the leadership of the GLP canton of Zurich.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has also received around a dozen complaints against Ameti. The judiciary must investigate whether Ameti's shots at a picture of Jesus and Mary constitute a violation of freedom of faith and worship.

If Ameti is convicted of disturbing freedom of faith and worship, she could face a fine. According to a report in the "Limmattaler Zeitung" newspaper, she is also accused of other offenses.

The GLP Switzerland announced at the time that the 32-year-old's continued membership of the party would damage its reputation and considered the conditions for expulsion proceedings to be met. This is currently still being examined.

With material from the Keystone-SDA news agency.