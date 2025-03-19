The Federal Council jet is nicknamed the "Valais Express", among other things. sda

New data shows that the Federal Council jet is not only used for trips abroad, but also frequently for domestic flights. Some members of the Federal Council in particular use the jet frequently.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council jet is frequently used for domestic flights, especially by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd.

Cassis often used the jet for flights to Ticino and was nicknamed "Taxi Ticino", while Amherd frequently flew to Valais.

Other Federal Councillors such as Albert Rösti and Guy Parmelin use the aircraft less frequently. Show more

New statistics show that this is how often the Federal Council jet is used for trips within Switzerland. For example, last fall. The then Federal Councillor Viola Amherd flew from Bern to St. Gallen for the opening of the Olma to pose for a photo with a piglet.

This trip was just one of 24 domestic flights that Amherd and her team undertook with the federal fleet last year. More than a dozen helicopter flights were also recorded, according to recently published flight data analyzed by CH Media.

However, Amherd flew to Valais or was picked up there particularly frequently. A total of 14 flights between Sion and Belp are documented. The Federal Council jet is therefore also known as the "Valais Express", although Sion was often only a stopover.

Jet is also used for private events

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also frequently uses the jet for flights to Ticino, earning him the nickname "Taxi Ticino". Cassis, who lives near Lugano-Agno airport, flew between Bern and Lugano a total of 13 times in 2024. Almost half of his flights were domestic flights. A third of Amherd's flights were domestic flights.

With a total of 74 flights (including flights abroad), Cassis is therefore in first place in terms of use of the Federal Council jet, followed by Amherd with a total of 66 flights.

The fact that the Foreign Minister and the President of the Swiss Confederation travel a lot is part of their duties. But Cassis has also used the aircraft for private events. For example, when he flew home to Ticino after an ice hockey match in Fribourg.

Rösti rarely flies from his home to Bern

Other Federal Councillors use the planes less frequently. Justice Minister Beat Jans flew 33 times, with a third of the flights taking place within Switzerland. He is often picked up in Basel, his place of residence. SVP politicians Guy Parmelin and Albert Rösti flew the least, with 12 and 13 flights respectively. Parmelin and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider rarely used the helicopter to fly home.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter never flew from their homes to Bern. Rösti lives just 25 minutes by car from the Federal Palace.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.