Christian Dussey is also leaving his post as head of the Federal Intelligence Service. He emphasizes that he took over the service in a completely new security situation, shaped by terrorism, cybercrime, extremism and the changed international security architecture.

Director of the Federal Intelligence Service Christian Dussey. (archive photo) sda

"It will remain a challenge for the FIS to meet all of the cantons' expectations," emphasizes Dussey. This worries him greatly. "The reform process has been initiated, the foundations have been laid. But significant successes will only be visible in a few years' time."

He also admits that the reform he has initiated in the intelligence service is not yet producing the desired results.

"I am very shocked at how poorly the employee surveys turned out," says Christian Dussey, head of the intelligence service. He has spoken to his colleagues about this. He believes in success, but that this will only become apparent in a few years' time.