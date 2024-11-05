Federal Councillor Viola Amherd's department provides former top officials with generous consultancy contracts. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Radek Pietruszka

Brigitte Hauser-Süess is not the only advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd who can boost her pension in the Department of Defense. A former top sports official and the ex-chief of the air force are also said to have received lucrative consultancy contracts.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Blick, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, has given "several loyal companions, who had actually already retired, lucrative mandates".

According to the report, the army awarded former air force chief Aldo C. Schellenberg and his consulting firm a contract that ran from mid-April to the end of August 2023. Cost ceiling of the mandate: 156,000 francs.

The former deputy director of the Federal Office of Sport, Jörg Annaheim, was awarded a mandate worth a total of 180,000 Swiss francs.

Last week it became known that long-time Amherd advisor Hauser-Süess continues to work despite her retirement and receives a considerable salary for this. Show more

Daily rate: 1140 francs

Last week, it became known that long-time Amherd advisor Hauser-Süess is continuing to work despite her retirement and is receiving a considerable salary in return. Her new consultancy contract runs from October to the end of 2024 and, including expenses and social security contributions, her total fee for this period will amount to a maximum of CHF 97,000.

The contract covers 70 working days at a daily rate of CHF 1,140, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung calculated.