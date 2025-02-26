Viola Amherd appears before the media on Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Councillor is unusually aggressive - and lashes out at all sides.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Viola Amherd speaks on Wednesday afternoon.

Among other things, she talks about the leaks surrounding the DDPS departures. Show more

It's an appearance that packs a punch. On Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., DDPS head Viola Amherd appears before the media. She provides information about the army message, the personnel decisions and the Ruag scandal - and launches into a 90-minute all-round attack.

It begins with a lecture from Federal Council spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono. It is about the indiscretions surrounding the departures from the DDPS , which became known on Tuesday. "The Federal Council condemns these indiscretions". Arcidiacono said that the indiscretions caused "considerable disruption".

He then gives the floor to Amherd. The head of the DDPS, visibly annoyed, quickly rattles off the most important key figures of the 1.7 billion euro package that the Federal Council approved on Wednesday. She holds notebooks and messages in the air and waves pieces of paper (see video above).

"1 percent, insane"

Amherd is not sparing with her criticism of politics either. Not directly, but still with much less restraint than she is used to. "I'm happy to address the frequently made statement that there was a failure to decide on counter-financing," says Amherd and then lists the back and forth in parliament, talking about motions and rejections.

Amherd does not hold back when it comes to budget issues either. Although these credits are included in the army budget, the financing is still anything but certain: "You know it as well as I do: the moment of truth comes every year during the budget debate," she explains.

"Parliament has included this increase in the next financial plan, with a growth path of 1 percent - 1 percent, insane," says Amherd with a grin and a telling shrug of the shoulders.

Side blows in all directions

When asked why the army keeps applying for new loans even though the counter-financing is not guaranteed, Amherd said: "That's a good question." However, the army has a mission, which it must fulfill with the appropriate resources. "The first task of the state is the security of the population."

When Amherd spoke about personnel matters, she was clear once again. She regrets that the information was leaked to the public beforehand, but does not blame the media. "But close associates had to learn about it from the media - an hour after the confidential documents were distributed. That is a problem."

Amherd is also still confronting some journalists in the Federal Parliament. She lists everything that has happened since her resignation: "It was the WEF, it was the Munich Security Conference. I would be happy to explain how I should have informed the Federal Council more quickly."

She also addressed reports that she had violated the principle of collegiality. "From my point of view, anyone who can read that from this understands the thesis of antithesis and thesis well, but not the synthesis. Whatever the case may be."

Amherd did not spare any side blows towards the Federal Council either. "I very much hope that the Federal Council can still work together in a spirit of trust. But incidents like this are not conducive to strengthening trust." And: "What bothers me most is that the Federal Council is not managing to keep this business confidential.

Only towards the end of the media conference does Amherd finally thaw out, laughs and even jokes once.