Brigitte Hauser-Süess (right) now earns almost as much as her boss Viola Amherd. Keystone

Brigitte Hauser-Süess, Viola Amherd's long-time advisor, continues to work despite her retirement and receives a considerable daily wage. Her new contract gives her a substantial pay rise.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Hauser-Süess, the experienced advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, will continue to work after her retirement.

The new consultancy contract, which was seen by the "NZZ", covers 70 working days and provides for a daily salary of CHF 1140.

The total fee for this period amounts to a maximum of CHF 97,000. Show more

Brigitte Hauser-Süess, the experienced advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, will remain in service after her retirement. Although she reached retirement age in September, she will continue to work as an advisor until the end of the year. This decision was made because Amherd did not want to do without the support of her long-time colleague during her presidential year.

The new consultancy contract, which was seen by the "NZZ", covers 70 working days and provides for a daily salary of CHF 1140. In addition to this amount, there are also expenses and social security contributions. In total, the fee for this period amounts to a maximum of CHF 97,000.

Almost a Federal Council salary

For Hauser-Süess, this contract represents a significant salary increase compared to her previous position. As a personal assistant, she was classified in salary class 31, which corresponded to a monthly salary of up to CHF 17,000.

With the new mandate, her monthly income will rise to over CHF 30,000, which is almost equivalent to the salary of a Federal Councillor. The latter earns 472,958 francs gross per year.