Where is the leak that made the resignations of the heads of the army and intelligence service public? A media report directs suspicion towards the intelligence service, which is part of Amherd's DDPS.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence service chief Christian Dussey - and the information leaked to the media - have triggered another scandal in the Defense Department.

Defense Minister Viola Amherd reacted visibly upset to the leak and made assumptions about the culprits.

She initially suspected other departments - in particular Karin Keller-Sutter's Department of Finance - but according to a media report, the DDPS's own intelligence service was the source. Show more

According to research by "Blick", the information leak about the departures in the crisis-ridden Defense Department apparently occurred within the Federal Intelligence Service. Dozens of officers were already aware of the resignation of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence chief Christian Dussey from various phone calls and emails on Monday, the newspaper wrote, citing army sources.

The "Blick" editorial team had also heard rumors of resignations on Monday evening. When asked by the newspaper, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) did not wish to comment.

From left to right: Head of Armaments Urs Loher, Defense Minister Viola Amherd, FIS Chief Christian Dussey and Army Chief and Corps Commander Thomas Süssli appear at the press conference in Bern on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/Peter Schneider

Defense Minister Viola Amherd was convinced that the information had been leaked and initially suspected that the leak came from another department. She was particularly suspicious of Karin Keller-Sutter's Department of Finance, as the two ministers had often clashed in the past. Keller-Sutter had repeatedly opposed the increase in army funding, which led to tensions between the two.

DDPS files criminal complaint against persons unknown

According to the report, one of the arguments against a leak from another department is that, according to well-informed sources, Amherd's government colleagues only found out about Süssli's and Dussey's resignation a few minutes before the media reports were published.

The DDPS has filed a criminal complaint against unknown persons due to the indiscretion.