The fire department is currently on duty. (symbolic image) sda

Ammonia is currently leaking in Baden AG. The authorities are calling for windows and doors to be closed.

Sven Ziegler

A major fire department operation is currently underway on Pfisterstrasse in Baden AG. The reason is an ammonia leak, as reported by the authorities on Alertswiss.

There is no danger to people or the environment, the authorities write. The fire department is currently on site. However, there could be strong odor emissions.

Residents are therefore asked to close windows and doors. Air conditioning systems should also be switched off as a precaution. Fire brigade on site.