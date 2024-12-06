The fire department and other emergency services have stopped the ammonia leak. The cause is not yet clear. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

Ammonia leaked from the Coop distribution center in Gossau SG on Friday night. No one was injured and there was no danger to the public. Certain fresh products are missing in the stores.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An ammonia leak at the Coop distribution center led to the evacuation of 50 employees; no one was injured and the leak was successfully sealed.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office has commissioned the forensics department of the cantonal police to investigate the incident.

Despite a secure basic supply, not all Coop stores in the region can be supplied with fresh products as usual. Show more

On the night of Friday, 6 December 2024, the St. Gallen cantonal emergency call center was informed of an ammonia leak at the Coop distribution center on Industriestrasse in Gossau. The incident occurred shortly before 0:45 a.m. when a technician in the technical room of the refrigeration center noticed an ammonia leak in the area of a compressor. The emergency services were alerted immediately and a large number of people attended the scene. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The fire department of the Gossau region safety association, supported by the St. Gallen professional fire department and chemical fire department, evacuated around 50 employees from the building. Fortunately, no one was injured. In collaboration with a chemical expert, the emergency services managed to bind the liquid ammonia and release the gaseous ammonia in a controlled manner. Finally, the leak was successfully sealed. There was no danger to the public at any time.

Police investigate the cause of the leak

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen commissioned the Forensics Competence Center of the St. Gallen Cantonal Police to investigate the cause of the leak. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the cantonal police, a fire inspector and the rescue service with specialist medical personnel were also deployed.

During the course of the day, the affected building will be handed back to the business by the fire department. Coop has announced that the basic supply of supermarkets is secured, but that not all sales outlets in the region can be supplied with fresh products to the usual extent.

