Amnesty International Switzerland particularly criticizes the ten-hour-long encirclement in Schauplatzgasse. (archive picture)

After the escalated Gaza demonstration in October, Amnesty International accuses the Bern police of disproportionate violence and serious mistakes and calls for an independent investigation into the operation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amnesty International Switzerland accuses the Bern police of excessive and faulty action during the Gaza demonstration.

Peaceful participants were injured or endangered by the sudden encirclement and contradictory announcements.

The organization is now calling for an independent investigation into the operation. Show more

Amnesty International Switzerland has criticized the police intervention at the escalated Gaza demonstration in Bern as "unjustified and excessive". The organization comes to this conclusion on the basis of observations and 180 witness statements.

"Even though one group caused considerable damage to property, the reaction of the police was characterized by serious mistakes", lawyer Alicia Giraudel was quoted as saying in a press release on Tuesday. Peaceful demonstrators and bystanders were injured. Volunteer rescue workers had treated at least 326 people.

Amnesty International criticized the encirclement in particular in its report: it was carried out suddenly and with the use of force without clear warning. As a result, the crowd was unable to disperse. In addition, people in need of protection were endangered by the long duration.

The organization also alleged shortcomings in police communication. Announcements could only be heard directly on the Bundesplatz, and contradictory instructions caused confusion: first, those present were directed to the station via Schauplatzgasse, then via Spitalgasse. The encirclement finally took place in the former.

Investigation demanded

When asked by Amnesty, the Bern cantonal police stated that they had announced the deployment of the police. The statement by commander Christian Brenzikofer is available to Keystone-SDA. According to the statement, one of the aims of the encirclement of the "militant and violent groups" was to enable the peaceful participants to hold a rally.

According to the statement, criticism directed at the police will also be taken into account at debriefings. Amnesty International welcomes this initiative as a "first positive step", but is calling for a further investigation into the operation.

No charges filed so far

The unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration on October 11 led to serious riots, with rioters causing millions in property damage. The police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, among other things. According to the police, 18 officers were injured.

The police checked more than 500 people during the riots. No one has yet been charged, as the Bern cantonal police announced on request. The investigation is still ongoing.

