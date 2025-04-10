The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office has arrested an 18-year-old Swiss national. sda

The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office has arrested an 18-year-old Swiss man suspected of threatening to run amok in the Grand Council.

Lea Oetiker

The criminal investigation department of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office arrested a person on Wednesday who is suspected of having made a threat against the Basel cantonal parliament.

The 18-year-old Swiss national is suspected of having threatened to run amok in the Grand Council in recent days. Experts from the Digital Crime Unit of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office have succeeded in identifying the man, who lives in the canton of Solothurn, as the alleged perpetrator, according to a press release. The Bern cantonal police were able to stop him in Langenthal and hand him over to the public prosecutor's office in Basel-Stadt.

Due to the ongoing proceedings and for police reasons, no further details can be provided.