The erotic studio is to be built in the building on the left, on the right is the Güggel school building. Screenshot Google Street View

An erotic studio is to be built near a school in Reinach AG. The school management and the local council comment on the controversial choice of location.

In Reinach AG, close to the border with Menziken, the opening of an erotic studio is planned. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, a planning application for the conversion of an existing residential building has been submitted to the municipality of Reinach until 18 August. Six rooms in the main building are to be used as a "working and living room for self-employed women in the erotic industry".

The problem is that the building is very centrally located and only a few meters away from the Güggel school. This is causing a stir in the community.

According to the newspaper, the planning application states that it is a quiet business that does not cause any noise emissions and is run with discretion. The expected working hours are between 10 a.m. and midnight, possibly until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

"We are of the opinion that the aforementioned building project/application for change of use will not affect the Reinach-Leimbach elementary school in any way," reads a joint statement from the Reinach municipal council and the Reinach-Leimbach district school management.

Reactions from parents cause concern

The planned erotic business is located at a linear distance of around 60 meters from the Güggel school building. There are two other buildings and a municipal road in between. In addition, a similar business has already existed for some time and has not had any negative impact on school operations to date, according to the statement.

The municipality does not see any logistical problems: due to the parking restrictions at the Güggel school building, it is not expected that customers of the planned business will park there. Nevertheless, objections are expected. The municipal council intends to make a decision on the planning application at the end of the consultation period.

Head of comprehensive school Pius Flury does not see any specific impact on school operations. Neither emissions nor hazards are to be expected. He is more concerned about possible reactions from parents - but this can be dealt with, the "Aargauer Zeitung" continues.

As the site is close to the municipal border with Menziken, only a few children would pass it on their way to school. Questions from the school community would be answered openly and in an age-appropriate manner.