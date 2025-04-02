  1. Residential Customers
Zürcher on the Trump government "An incompetent chaos troop with no sense or decency"

Samuel Walder

2.4.2025

Trump as president - how does this affect Switzerland? blue News wanted to know what the Swiss think about the new US policy and whether their travel and purchasing behavior towards the USA has changed.

02.04.2025, 15:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A lot has changed since Donald Trump became president of the USA again.
  • These developments are causing discussions around the world.
  • blue News wanted to know whether the travel and consumer behavior of the Swiss towards American products has changed.
Show more

Donald Trump has only been back in office for nine weeks. And already a lot has changed politically, economically and socially. From the NATO alliance to trade agreements. What was considered safe yesterday may no longer be worth a penny in the near future. This is unsettling people all over the world.

blue News took to the streets of Zurich to find out: What do the Swiss think about the new man in Washington, and: Would they also travel to the USA at the moment or perhaps even boycott American products?

