Can a protected maple tree make way for a luxurious new building? In Rüschlikon, residents, authorities and courts are at loggerheads - the case ends in Lausanne.

Dominik Müller

A construction project in Rüschlikon ZH is making headlines. At the center: a protected, hundred-year-old maple tree. Because a planned apartment building would be too close to the tree, residents are taking their case to the Federal Supreme Court, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The mighty sycamore stands next to an old chalet in a quiet neighborhood. The house is to be demolished and replaced by an apartment building with four luxury condominiums and a view of the lake by 2027.

However, a bitter legal dispute has broken out over the tree. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, several local residents fear that the new building will endanger the protected maple tree. They criticize that the protection agreement concluded in 2022 is insufficient and unlawful because it links tree protection too closely to the construction project.

Courts reject appeal

In addition, the root protection zone is too small and the building is too close to the tree. In their opinion, the existing chalet should also have been preserved due to its contribution to the townscape.

However, the Zurich Administrative Court dismissed the appeals - as had the Building Appeals Court previously. According to the ruling, all procedures had been correctly coordinated. Project-related conservation agreements are common in the canton, and the municipality had relied on a specialist report. The aim was to preserve the tree's habitat, not to expand it.

Case ends up in federal court

The demolition of the chalet was also legal, as the house from the 1920s is architecturally inconspicuous and was deliberately not included in the inventory in 2017.

However, the dispute is not completely over: the residents have appealed both rulings to the Federal Supreme Court. Switzerland's highest court must now decide whether the old maple tree is actually safe - or whether the new building endangers its roots.