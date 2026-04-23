Garbage bags put out too early are currently causing trouble in Aarburg. Here waste bags in the city of Bern. Picture: Keystone

Garbage bags that are put out too early are a recurring problem in Aarburg AG - now an angry Facebook post by a municipal employee is adding fuel to the fire.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Aarburg AG, garbage bags that are put out too early cause problems because foxes and crows tear them open.

A Werkhof employee vented his anger about this in a Facebook post.

The post sparked a heated discussion in a local Facebook group. Show more

Garbage bags put out too early are causing trouble in the small Aargau town of Aarburg. Because wild animals such as foxes and crows recently tore up several bags, a works yard employee vented his frustration with an angry Facebook post, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

According to the report, the post sparked a heated debate in the local group "Du bisch vo Aarbig wenn...": Many agreed, others criticized the tone. The post has since been deleted.

Mayor shows understanding

Mayor Hans-Ulrich Schär expressed understanding for the employee's post to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, but emphasized that municipal employees should be careful with their choice of words.

They would seek a discussion with the employee. However, the problem is known: Bags are repeatedly put out too early - often by the same people. Attempts are being made to sensitize these people with information boards, among other things.

There are currently no buses in Aarburg, as there are in Aarau. However, if the situation does not improve, such measures could be considered, says Schär.

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