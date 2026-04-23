Garbage bags put out too early are causing trouble in the small Aargau town of Aarburg. Because wild animals such as foxes and crows recently tore up several bags, a works yard employee vented his frustration with an angry Facebook post, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.
According to the report, the post sparked a heated debate in the local group "Du bisch vo Aarbig wenn...": Many agreed, others criticized the tone. The post has since been deleted.
Mayor shows understanding
Mayor Hans-Ulrich Schär expressed understanding for the employee's post to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, but emphasized that municipal employees should be careful with their choice of words.
They would seek a discussion with the employee. However, the problem is known: Bags are repeatedly put out too early - often by the same people. Attempts are being made to sensitize these people with information boards, among other things.
There are currently no buses in Aarburg, as there are in Aarau. However, if the situation does not improve, such measures could be considered, says Schär.