A petition against a hunting fair in the Umwelt Arena Spreitenbach has triggered a political and legal dispute. After hundreds of protest emails were received by the municipality, the local council filed a criminal complaint.

In Spreitenbach, a dispute over a planned hunting fair has escalated. The cause is an online petition against the "Hunting Fair Switzerland", which is to take place in the Umwelt Arena at the beginning of March. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the municipal administration received around 850 emails within a few days. The public prosecutor's office is now looking into the case.

The petition is directed against the holding of the fair because the initiators believe that hunting is associated with animal suffering. Supporters were called upon to send their criticism directly to the municipality. As a result, a large number of letters and phone calls were received, head of administration Patrick Geissmann told the newspaper.

The municipal council responded with a criminal complaint. The statement of grounds speaks of "repeated and systematic harassment", which has significantly impaired normal administrative operations. However, the municipality emphasizes that the content of the criticism is not decisive. The complaint is directed solely against the manner in which contact was made and does not constitute a political judgment on the hunting fair.

Fair to take place as planned

The municipality also states that it is neither the organizer nor did it have to issue a permit for the event. In the view of the authorities, this fact is partially misrepresented in the petition.

According to the Umwelt Arena, it also received numerous responses. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", Managing Director Ivan Skender explained that the fair would nevertheless take place as planned. Criticism is part of public debate as long as it remains within the legal framework. The Umwelt Arena sees itself as a platform for different topics and wants to enable visitors to form their own opinions.

The initiators of the petition reject the accusation of a coordinated email attack. IG leader Carl Sonnthal explained on the "Wild beim Wild" platform that each message came from a real person and was sent deliberately. There had been no automated dispatch.

The conflict is likely to continue. The interest group has announced that it is considering additional protest actions. Among other things, demonstrations are planned in the vicinity of events in the Umwelt Arena.