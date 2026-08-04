The widespread decision to forgo fireworks due to the drought has made the National Day significantly quieter for many animals. Swiss Animal Protection describes this as a noticeable relief—and sees it as a sign for the future.

Cats may run away during fireworks or injure themselves while trying to escape.

Here's what it's all about According to Swiss Animal Protection (STS), the widespread decision to refrain from setting off fireworks on August 1 has significantly reduced stress for pets, farm animals, and wildlife.

Private fireworks, in particular, cause stress, panic, and flight responses in animals, whereas public fireworks displays are easier to plan for.

The Swiss Animal Protection Association (STS) hopes that this quieter National Day will spark a long-term debate about restrictions on loud fireworks. Summary created with

For years, animal welfare organizations have been calling for a ban on loud fireworks. So far, they’ve had little success. But this year, due to the drought, fireworks were banned in most cantons.

What was this National Day like for the animals? blue News asked the Swiss Animal Protection Association (STS).

How do you view this August 1 from an animal welfare perspective?

Swiss Animal Protection (STS): From the STS’s perspective, this August 1 was significantly less stressful for many animals than in previous years. In areas where no or very few fireworks were set off due to the drought, this meant less noise, less stress, and fewer panic reactions for pets, farm animals, and wildlife.

For the STS, this August 1 also shows that it is possible to celebrate a festive national holiday without loud fireworks going off everywhere. It’s not about calling August 1 into question. It’s about showing more consideration for animals.

Why Are Fireworks So Stressful for Animals?

For many animals, the sudden loud noises, flashes of light, and the smell are difficult to make sense of. They react with fear, stress, and flight behavior.

Which animals suffer the most?

This affects pets, farm animals, and wildlife. Dogs and cats may run away or injure themselves while trying to escape. Farm animals often react with restlessness, a decline in productivity, or injuries within the herd.

Wild animals are particularly affected: Some of them flee in a disorganized manner and quickly deplete significant energy reserves that they urgently need, especially during the winter months or the breeding season.

In extreme stress situations, birds may even die suddenly—for example, as a result of cardiovascular failure or fatal collisions during panic-induced flight reactions. In addition, fine particulate matter and fireworks residue can place an additional strain on habitats.

What differences were observed in the animals compared to years with more fireworks?

We do not have a systematic analysis available. From an animal welfare perspective, however, one thing is clear: fewer loud fireworks mean less stress for animals. In particular, the many private, uncoordinated fireworks displays are difficult for pet owners to plan for and are especially stressful for animals. If things remain significantly quieter in many places, pet owners will be better able to protect their animals. For wildlife, less fireworks noise also means fewer disturbances and fewer flight responses.

So the large fireworks displays organized by the municipalities aren't as bad for the animals?

Yes, for many animals and pet owners, that makes a difference. A fireworks display that’s announced in advance, centrally organized, and limited in duration is easier to plan for than numerous private fireworks displays that are set off over several hours at various locations. This predictability is important for pet owners. They can keep dogs and cats indoors, prepare safe havens, or keep farm animals in protected areas as much as possible.

However, even official fireworks displays can be stressful for wildlife. The main difference is that the stress is shorter-lived, more predictable, and less widespread.

What are your hopes for the future?

From an animal welfare perspective, this August 1 has shown that a national holiday with significantly fewer fireworks is possible. And for many animals, it is noticeably less stressful.

We have long been advocating for restrictions on the private use of loud fireworks. This is because these numerous, unpredictable loud noises make it nearly impossible for animal owners to plan for them and are particularly stressful for pets, farm animals, and wildlife.