The cantonal veterinary offices regularly inspect the conditions in which animals are kept in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

When an animal welfare inspector pulls out her cell phone, the situation escalates. A man feels provoked, intervenes and becomes violent. The consequences: a conviction and a heavy fine.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you During an animal welfare inspection on a farm in the canton of Schwyz, a 56-year-old man verbally and physically assaulted a female officer.

He was sentenced to a conditional fine and several thousand francs in fines and costs for violence and threatening the authorities.

According to the authorities, such incidents are rare, as checks are usually calm and de-escalation is the order of the day. Show more

At the end of June 2025, two employees of the veterinary office of the original cantons - i.e. the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden and Nidwalden - carried out an animal welfare inspection on a farm in Schwyz. So far, so unspectacular: all cantons are required to regularly check compliance with animal welfare legislation.

Then the situation suddenly came to a head: a neighbor, who was also on the farm, verbally attacked the inspectors and called them a "mafia". He also said that what they were doing was illegal.

One of the officers then pulled out her cell phone and announced that she would inform the police. This finally blew the neighbor's fuses: He tried to snatch the cell phone from the officer, grabbed her by the shoulders with both hands and pushed her against the wall.

The 56-year-old has now been sentenced by the Schwyz public prosecutor's office for violence and threats against authorities and officials. The sentence is a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 170 (i.e. CHF 10,200) with a probation period of two years. However, the man will certainly have to pay a fine and legal costs totaling around 3,400 francs.

Attacks are "extremely rare"

The case shows: The issue of animal welfare is an emotional one. However, assaults during inspections remain the exception: "We carry out a four-digit number of inspections every year, and there are only a few cases of threats or insults," writes Marco Gut, cantonal veterinarian at the Veterinary Office of the Urkantone at the request of blue News.

Assaults such as shoving are even "extremely rare". According to Gut, it is also not possible to identify a trend or an increase or decrease in such cases in a long-term comparison; these are always specific individual cases.

A wide range of aspects are checked: from the health and nutritional condition of the animals to the dimensions of the enclosures, hygiene and cleanliness, social contact, exercise and the treatment of illnesses and injuries.

Inspectors turn up unannounced

"Animal welfare inspections are usually carried out on the basis of reports from the public and are unannounced," says Gut. If deficiencies are found, they are discussed with the animal owner and deadlines are set for rectification.

«The absolute majority of livestock owners recognize the need for inspections» Marco Gut Cantonal veterinarian Veterinary office of the original cantons

The authorities focus on preventing such escalations. "The inspectors receive specific training on communication and how to deal with difficult situations," says Gut. The aim is always to de-escalate. "Checks are sometimes aborted and repeated later in order to defuse the situation." In rare cases, checks are also carried out with the support of the police.

And the cantonal veterinarian emphasizes: "The absolute majority of animal owners recognize the need for inspections." A very large proportion of livestock farms comply with the legal requirements.

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