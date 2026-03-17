The Catholic parish hall of the parish of Mörschwil is located in the community center. Bild: Google Street View

Because tax revenues are falling, the Catholic parish of Mörschwil wants to part with its parish hall. Resistance is forming within the community.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The planned sale of the Catholic parish hall in Mörschwil SG is meeting with resistance.

One parishioner wants to reverse the decision by submitting a motion to the parish assembly.

The parish justifies the sale with declining income and the focus on core tasks. Show more

In Mörschwil SG, the planned sale of the Catholic parish hall has caused a stir - at least in the parish. When a committed parishioner sees the advertisement in the parish bulletin, he is shocked: "It knocked my socks off," the 72-year-old tells the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper . It's clear to him: "This is a rush job. Our silverware is being sold off."

The initial situation: the Catholic parish of Mörschwil wants to sell its parish home - without giving a price. One estimate puts the value at around 1.28 million francs. The move is justified by falling tax revenues: It would be necessary to downsize and focus on core tasks such as pastoral care.

The parishioner disagrees. The building offers a "super infrastructure" with a hall, kitchen and ancillary rooms. Clubs and private individuals use the rooms regularly - for parties or courses, for example. "It would be a shame to sell our hall," he is quoted as saying in the report. Such offers are becoming increasingly rare.

Motion against sale announced

The situation is also financially special: the parish hall is part of a community center with three owners. According to the Tagblatt, anyone who buys must contribute to the maintenance costs of the large community hall. In addition, no apartments are permitted, only quiet businesses.

The 72-year-old is therefore calling for a reorganization: the political municipality should bear the costs for its hall alone in future, and the condominium ownership should be "unbundled". He also finds it incomprehensible that the sale was apparently launched without prior discussions with the municipality.

Resistance is growing: a motion against the sale is to be tabled at the next meeting. Two other members of the parish have already pledged their support. Looking to the future is also explosive: the parishes of Mörschwil, Berg-Freidorf, Steinach and Tübach will merge in 2028.