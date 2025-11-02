President Karin Keller-Sutter (right) and her press spokesman Pascal Hollenstein. KEYSTONE

Unlucky streak for Karin Keller-Sutter: after the Trump fiasco and the punitive tariffs, the President of the Swiss Confederation is now herself being targeted by the judiciary - because of an anonymous complaint from within her own ranks.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to SonntagsBlick, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is investigating an anonymous complaint against President Karin Keller-Sutter and three employees for alleged indiscretions following the Trump phone call.

Consequences are unlikely - similar proceedings for leaks have always been dropped so far. Show more

The run of bad luck continues for President Karin Keller-Sutter. Following the failed phone call with US President Donald Trump and the subsequent punitive tariffs on Swiss goods, the Office of the Attorney General is now examining an anonymous criminal complaint against her and three members of her team. This is reported by the "Sonntagsblick".

According to the newspaper, the complaint is directed against Keller-Sutter, her head of communications Pascal Hollenstein and her employees René Lenzin and Heidi Gmür for violating official secrecy.

«The criminal complaint is being investigated as usual.» Stefan Blättler Attorney General

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland confirmed receipt of the complaint in September 2025, but emphasized that this does not mean that a criminal investigation has been opened. The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved.

Repeated illegal indiscretions

The background to the complaint is alleged indiscretions following the controversial phone call between Keller-Sutter and Trump. Shortly afterwards, several media outlets reported on the content of the confidential conversation. The "NZZ" wrote at the time that the transcript could "actually only come from the President's entourage".

According to "SonntagsBlick", a copy of the anonymous report was also sent to "Weltwoche", which had previously criticized Keller-Sutter for her dealings with Trump. The newspaper therefore suspects that this could be a targeted political campaign. Keller-Sutter's spokesperson did not want to comment on the criminal complaint, according to the report.

In addition, charges for indiscretions usually come to nothing. According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, dozens of such charges have been filed in recent years - all proceedings were discontinued. The Federal Council already had to deal with regular leaks during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Federal Council spokesperson André Simonazzi told "Watson": "Indiscretions are unacceptable and against the law."