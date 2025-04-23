Klaus Schwab in January during this year's WEF. (archive picture) Keystone

A few days ago, Klaus Schwab resigned as head of the WEF. His departure is said to have been precipitated by an anonymous letter containing serious accusations against him and his family.

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is at the center of serious allegations. An anonymous letter accuses him and his family of misusing WEF resources for personal gain, according to the Wall Street Journal. These new allegations follow earlier reports of a toxic work culture within the forum.

The author of the letter calls himself or herself a "whistleblower" and claims that employees did not report grievances out of fear for their careers. The letter states: "Employees have been intimidated, exploited or put under pressure for years." The handling of money and staff and the alleged lack of control by the Board of Trustees are particularly criticized.

At Easter, 88-year-old Schwab resigned from his position as Chairman of the WEF Board of Trustees with immediate effect. The Board of Trustees appointed the previous Vice-Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as his successor on an interim basis.

Schwab rejects accusations

A spokesperson for Schwab rejected all accusations and announced that legal action would be taken against the authors of the anonymous letter. The WEF emphasized that the allegations are taken seriously but are currently still unproven.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on allegations against Schwab, including sexual harassment and discrimination. The WEF denied these allegations and stated that internal investigations had found no violations.

Schwab's resignation marks the end of an era for the WEF, which he founded in 1971. In recent years, the forum has been increasingly criticized for being perceived as elitist and aloof. With the change in leadership, the WEF faces the challenge of regaining trust and repositioning itself.

