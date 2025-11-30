The residents of Blatten received an anonymous letter Bildmontage / Keystone / Leserreporter

Anonymous letters are causing horror in the Valais mountain village of Blatten. Residents received a message that indirectly blames them for the landslide. The origin of the letter is completely unclear.

Anonymous A4 envelopes have appeared in Blatten VS accusing the villagers of being to blame for the landslide.

There is no sender information at all; the letter refers to the village's CO₂ voting behavior.

Those affected reacted with shock and spoke of a disrespectful attack on a village that was already under heavy pressure. Show more

In Blatten VS, which has already been hit hard, an anonymously sent A4 envelope has caused new shocks. Several residents found a letter in their post on Saturday that indirectly blamed them for the disaster in the summer.

The letter, which was reported in the "Walliser Bote " newspaper, among others, reads in large letters: "Why are you moaning about your lost houses?" The result of the vote on the 2021 CO₂ law, which was rejected by 60 percent in Blatten, is printed below. A revolver can be seen next to the text, along with the cryptic note "by: the AMOC runs amok and the lost climate roulette".

The allusion to the AMOC - the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current, which includes the Gulf Stream - suggests that the author is making a connection between climate crises, political decisions and the catastrophe in the valley. For many in the village, the message is clear: they themselves are to blame for the disaster.

Sender of the letter completely unclear

For those affected, such as Eva Ritler, who suffered great losses in the landslide, the letter is a slap in the face. "It's just pathetic and disrespectful," she tells the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. She had never received such news before, and right now such words hit her particularly hard. "We are all going through a lot. Most of us have lost everything. News like this depresses the mood even more."

Ritler is deeply saddened. "It's just pathetic and disrespectful," she says. The letter also triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Numerous users are stunned by the tone and timing of the message. Some call the letter "sick" or "cynical", while others send words of encouragement to Blatten and remind them that the village needs solidarity after the disaster rather than blame.

Who wrote or distributed the letter is completely open. There is no sender. Ritler doesn't know what to do with it either. It is unclear whether charges will be filed against persons unknown; the municipal officials could not be reached for comment.