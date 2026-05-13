Another 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard

Thursday, May 14, 8:40 a.m.
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal in the southbound direction reached a length of ten kilometers at eight o'clock on Thursday morning. This corresponds to a waiting time of one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by the TCS.
The gridlocked column traffic on the A2 highway is located on several sections between Erstfeld and Göschenen. The route via the A13 San Bernardino tunnel has been recommended as a detour. However, travelers will also have to be patient on this route. Traffic was also backed up there for a length of ten kilometers.