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Ticker on the Ascension traffic jam Another 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard - over 1.5 hours waiting time

Lea Oetiker

14.5.2026

Heavy traffic and delays are to be expected on the Gotthard over Ascension Day and Whitsun. blue News gives you an overview of the roads on which the traffic jams are building up in the big traffic jam ticker.

14.05.2026, 08:40

14.05.2026, 08:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gotthard traffic jam demands a lot of patience from drivers.
  • Traffic jams have already formed on Wednesday morning.
  • blue News informs you about the Ascension traffic jam in Switzerland.
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Are you stuck in the Gotthard traffic jam? Send us your photos and videos directly from the traffic via WhatsApp or e-mail.

  • Liveticker
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  • Thursday, May 14, 8:40 a.m.

    Another 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal in the southbound direction reached a length of ten kilometers at eight o'clock on Thursday morning. This corresponds to a waiting time of one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by the TCS.

    The gridlocked column traffic on the A2 highway is located on several sections between Erstfeld and Göschenen. The route via the A13 San Bernardino tunnel has been recommended as a detour. However, travelers will also have to be patient on this route. Traffic was also backed up there for a length of ten kilometers.

  • 2.20 p.m.

    10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal in the southbound direction reached a length of ten kilometers on Wednesday afternoon. Travelers had to expect a waiting time of up to one hour and 40 minutes, according to the TCS.

    The traffic jam formed on several sections of the A2 between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR. Traffic was also backed up for ten kilometers on the recommended alternative route via the A13 San Bernardino.

  • 12.29 p.m.

    5 kilometers of traffic jam, around one hour waiting time

    And you're already stuck in a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard. According to the TCS, you will have to wait around an hour before reaching the north portal heading south. The traffic jam stretches for about 6 kilometers.

  • Wednesday, May 13, 09.01 a.m.

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard begins

    Every year, numerous travelers are drawn through the Gotthard Tunnel over Ascension Day and Whitsun. The volume of traffic is still limited: The current waiting time is around ten minutes.

    • Show more
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