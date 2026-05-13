Another 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard

Heavy traffic and delays are to be expected on the Gotthard over Ascension Day and Whitsun. blue News gives you an overview of the roads on which the traffic jams are building up in the big traffic jam ticker.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gotthard traffic jam demands a lot of patience from drivers.

Traffic jams have already formed on Wednesday morning.

blue News informs you about the Ascension traffic jam in Switzerland. Show more

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