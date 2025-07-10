  1. Residential Customers
Airbus had to turn back Another incident on Swiss flight from Zurich to Belgrade

10.7.2025 - 10:49

A Swiss Airbus A220 lands in Zurich Kloten: A plane like this had problems on the way to Belgrade.
Just recently, a Swiss aircraft flying from Belgrade to Zurich had problems. Now an Airbus of the Swiss airline that was supposed to fly from Zurich to Belgrade had to turn back.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 10:49

For the second time in a week, an incident has occurred on a Swiss flight from Zurich to Belgrade. Yesterday, Wednesday, an aircraft had to turn back shortly after take-off and land again in Zurich.

The pilot circled Zurich a few times and then returned to the airport, as seen on Flightradar24. Swiss confirmed a corresponding report from "20 Minuten", according to which a technical fault was the reason for the turnaround.

The cabin pressure could not be built up as planned, Swiss said in a statement today. The exact cause is currently being investigated. It is therefore too early to make comparisons with other incidents.

Similar incident just a few days ago

The landing in Zurich went smoothly. There were 121 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Airbus A220-100, according to the statement. Some passengers then had to spend the night in Zurich. In the meantime, however, they have all been rebooked on alternative connections.

A similar incident had occurred on the same route on July 7, also involving an Airbus. On the way from Belgrade to Zurich, Swiss flight LX1413 had to make an unscheduled landing in Friedrichshafen (Germany).

