The federal government is warning of thunderstorms in large parts of Switzerland today. Alexander Wolf/onw-images/dpa

Switzerland experienced its first really hot day of the year on Saturday - with temperatures of over 30 degrees in several regions. But no sooner has summer knocked on the door than the sky is cracking. On Sunday it's supposed to thunderstorm again.

Samuel Walder

The first hot day of the year is here! On Saturday, temperatures climbed above the 30 degree mark in several regions. The leader was Visp, where a whopping 31.3 degrees were measured. But the summer feeling was followed by a thunderstorm roller: shortly before midnight, a powerful thunderstorm moved across Switzerland - with warning level 4 in some regions.

Sunday will again bring temperatures of up to 30 degrees, especially in Valais and western Switzerland. In German-speaking Switzerland, it should remain summery warm at 25 to 28 degrees.

The federal government warns of thunderstorms on Sunday. Meteo Schweiz

A wet and cooler start to the week

But by 3 p.m., the calm will be over again: MeteoSwiss warns of severe thunderstorms, warning level 3 applies - almost all of Switzerland is affected, with the exception of parts of Valais, Ticino and Graubünden.

From Monday onwards, temperatures will drop noticeably. In the lowlands, it will only be around 20 degrees - and it will stay that way: it should only get drier again on Thursday, but the temperatures will remain stably low.