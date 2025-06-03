More thunderstorms threaten this week. It could get uncomfortable as early as Tuesday afternoon. The meteorologists warn.

Petar Marjanović

Switzerland must prepare for a turbulent weather afternoon. As MeteoSwiss reports, it will remain at least partly sunny on Tuesday morning despite residual clouds. It may still rain at the beginning, especially on the northern edge. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, followed by widespread showers and thunderstorms - some with strong gusts and locally heavy rain.

According to the forecast, German-speaking Switzerland and northern and central Grisons are particularly at risk. In the evening, the weather will gradually calm down again from the west. Temperatures will reach around 22 degrees in the lowlands, but strong gusts of wind are possible near thunderstorms. The zero degree limit is around 3400 meters.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms will bring a lot of rain to Switzerland. Meteoschweiz

The weather will remain unstable on Wednesday. In the first half of the day, the north will still be friendly at times, favored by foehn tendencies. However, the first showers will appear along the Jura in the morning. The rest of the region can expect thunderstorms, some of them heavy, in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 22 to 25 degrees, especially in the foehn valleys of eastern Switzerland.

MeteoSwiss is also warning of possible squalls near thunderstorms on Wednesday. In the Alpine valleys, a strong Föhn wind will blow at times. The zero degree line will rise to 3500 meters, and strong south to southwest winds will blow in the mountains.