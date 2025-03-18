Protest against anti-Semitism on Zurich's Helvetiaplatz in March 2024. KEYSTONE

In 2024, there were once again numerous anti-Semitic incidents - mainly due to the wars in the Middle East. The figures remain at an "unprecedentedly high level".

This is an increase of 43% compared to the previous year and 287% compared to 2022.

Harassment, graffiti and online attacks are also on the rise and create a feeling of insecurity among those affected.

Swiss Jews are sometimes blamed for the Middle East conflict, according to one report. Show more

In 2024, there were once again numerous anti-Semitic incidents - mainly due to the wars in the Middle East. The figures are at an "unprecedentedly high level" compared to the period before October 7, 2023. The sad highlight was the knife attack in Zurich.

In total, the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism (GRA) and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SRG) registered 221 antisemitic incidents in German-, Italian- and Romansh-speaking Switzerland last year, as they wrote in their Antisemitism Report 2024 published today.

Zurich city police secure the Agudas Achim synagogue in Wiedikon in March 2024. KEYSTONE

This is 43% more than in 2023 and even 287% more than in 2022, the year before the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023. While there were hardly any physical attacks on Jews before 2023, there were 11 in 2024.

There was also a massive increase in anti-Semitic statements, with 103 compared to 38 in the previous year and 6 in 2022. After a long time, the SIG also received two reports of damage to property. The number of insults amounted to 44, the number of graffiti to 44 and the number of anti-Semitic statements to 10, according to the report.

Many graffiti and slogans

The reporting office received around 500 reports, but "only" 170 of these were classified as clearly anti-Semitic. Especially in connection with Israel, many smearings or slogans were reported that could not be classified as anti-Semitic. The SIG itself recorded 51 incidents.

"Anti-Semitism has reached the streets in Switzerland", SIG Secretary General Jonathan Kreutner told Swiss Radio SRF, and this is at a level that is familiar from other European countries.

Jonathan Kreutner, Secretary General of the SIG, on the Schatzalp in Davos. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

On the other hand, it should also be possible to express solidarity with Palestinians and harsh criticism of Israel's government and its conduct of the war, as this is freedom of opinion and should be possible in Switzerland, Kreutner continued.

Pseudo complicity in the Gaza war

A central problem is that "Swiss Jews are often seen as Israeli and are thus held responsible for Israel's military actions and policies", the report continues.

Swiss citizens of the Jewish faith are physically attacked, insulted or spat at because they are considered to be complicit in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Children and young people at schools and universities are being asked to distance themselves from the Israeli government, a government they never voted for.

This feeds into the anti-Jewish stereotype of dual loyalty: "that Jews are only loyal to themselves and Israel and not real Swiss", the report continued.

Knife attack and arson attack in Zurich

This thinking also led to the sad climax last year, the knife attack by a 15-year-old Swiss man with a Tunisian migration background on an Orthodox Jewish man in Zurich in March. The victim only survived with a lot of luck. There was also an attempted arson attack on a synagogue and a further 11 assaults.

Police in front of the synagogue in Zurich's Löwenstrasse in March 2024i. KEYSTONE

According to the SIG, at least 45% of incidents classified as antisemitic in the real world were directly related to the wars in the Middle East. The reference to the wars also dominated online: In around 28 percent of the total of 1596 registered antisemitic incidents, such a link could be established.

Since the beginning of 2024, the SIG has been monitoring the internet with special software that searches social media platforms and comment columns for specific terms. It also recognizes whether the posts originate from Switzerland.

Feeling of insecurity

The majority of anti-Semitic incidents were thus spotted on the messenger service Telegram (890). According to the SIG, the comment columns of online newspapers followed in second place with 300. 103 incidents were discovered on Tiktok, 94 on X, 51 on Instagram and 40 on Facebook.

All of these incidents increased the feeling of insecurity among the Jewish community in Switzerland. Many therefore hid religious symbols such as a Star of David necklace or a kippah. A study conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHWA) at the end of 2024 confirmed this.

It is the task of society as a whole to take a stand against anti-Semitism and all other forms of racism and discrimination. Counter-speech, civil courage, dialog and education are essential means of breaking down prejudices and creating tolerance and understanding, the report continued.

However, active support from politicians and the authorities is also needed to combat anti-Semitism in Switzerland. The anti-Semitism strategy currently being discussed is "urgently needed at the present time", as are effective measures to prevent and raise awareness. And effective legal action must finally be taken against online hate speech.