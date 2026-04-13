The Würenlos highway service area is located west of Zurich in the municipality of Würenlos AG. Archivbild: Keystone

Coach parking spaces at the service area in Würenlos are regularly occupied by cars and trucks. This is increasingly causing problems for coaches. Now a court is intervening.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Würenlos service area, coach parking spaces are now protected by a court order.

The reason: the parking spaces are often blocked by unauthorized persons.

Violations of the Baden district court's ban can be punished with fines of up to CHF 2,000. Show more

The "Fressbalken" freeway service station in Würenlos is tightening the rules: Because bus parking spaces are repeatedly blocked by unauthorized vehicles, a court ban is now taking effect, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The district court of Baden has ruled that only authorized vehicles may park there in future - with fines of up to CHF 2,000 for violations.

The background to this is ongoing problems in operation. "We have numerous drivers and trucks that regularly block the bus parking spaces," explains H&B Real Estate AG, which manages the service area on behalf of the owner Bovida AG, when asked by AZ. The situation becomes particularly acute at peak times and on public holidays, "but the cases also increase when it is less busy".

Security staff were not enough

This has concrete consequences for the service area: coaches can sometimes no longer find parking spaces and have to use areas that are actually reserved for cars. The coaches are dependent on stops in order to comply with legal rest periods and allow passengers to take breaks.

Earlier measures such as security personnel directing people who parked incorrectly were not enough, according to the report. The ban, which was issued in December 2025 and published in April, applies to several plots along the A1 and is limited to 20 years. It is also explicitly aimed at trucks, for which separate parking zones are provided.

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