Ten francs for missing homework, 90 for a day's absence: Aarau Vocational School fines rule-breakers. While the school defends the system, those affected speak of "cheek".

"Is this legally correct?" asks a father in the Facebook group "Legal Advice Switzerland". The reason: his son had forgotten a towel during sports lessons at the vocational school in Aarau (BSA) and was then given a disciplinary penalty - with the note that the report card would only be issued after payment.

On site, several students told "20 Minuten" about similar experiences. One student, for example, had to pay ten francs several times - for missing homework, forgotten sports kit or a laptop cable. Being late also costs money. "If you miss the whole day, that's 90 francs," the 17-year-old is quoted as saying. The fines annoy him: "We hardly earn any money otherwise."

Another student finds the practice excessive: "They're a cheek," says the 20-year-old to "20 Minuten" about the fines. The fact that you have to pay ten francs if you forget your calculator is a no-go. For him, the goal of discipline misses the mark.

School defends approach

Others have a more nuanced view. Two 17-year-olds think fines for only partially completed homework are excessive, but are in favor of punishments for mess. "Anyone who spits on the floor gets 50 francs."

The school defends the approach. Principal Margret Baumann told "20 Minuten": "If someone repeatedly breaks the school rules, this will inevitably result in a fine." There are reminders for non-payment, and "we don't hand out the report in paper form" - but it can be printed out yourself.

The income goes back to the students. According to Baumann, this enables snow days in Engelberg, excursions and cultural projects.