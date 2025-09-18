The emergency call was received at around 01.25 am. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

The attic of an apartment building in Au SG caught fire on Sunday night. Around 60 firefighters were deployed - the damage is in the hundreds of thousands.

Samuel Walder

At 1:25 a.m. on Thursday night, the St.Gallen emergency and operations control center received a report of a fire in an apartment building in Au SG. The Berneck-Au-Heerbrugg fire department responded with around 60 members.

They were supported by an aerial rescue unit from the St. Margrethen fire department. The first police and firefighters to arrive at the scene of the fire noticed open flames coming from a window. A short time later, the attic of the presumably empty apartment building was fully engulfed in flames.

The neighboring property was evacuated. The damage caused by the fire is estimated at several hundred thousand francs. The Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen cantonal police was tasked with investigating the cause of the fire.

Several patrols of the St.Gallen cantonal police and, as a precaution, three ambulances with specialist medical personnel and a representative of the building insurance company were deployed.