The house in Dübendorf ZH on fire. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A fire in an apartment building in Dübendorf ZH caused property damage of over one million francs early Sunday morning. No persons were injured.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in an apartment building in Dübendorf ZH on Sunday night.

No one was injured.

The property damage is estimated at over one million francs. Show more

Shortly after 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, passers-by reported a fire in an apartment building to the Zurich cantonal police operations center. By the time the first emergency services arrived, the five people in the building had already made their own way outside.

The fire department fought the fire, quickly brought it under control and successfully prevented it from spreading to the adjoining car repair shop, according to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police.

According to initial estimates, the fire caused property damage of over one million Swiss francs. The building is currently no longer habitable. The municipality of Dübendorf has organized temporary accommodation for the people affected.

Specialists from the Zurich cantonal police are investigating the cause of the fire in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office. During the extinguishing work, the fire department managed the traffic on the main road in the affected section on both sides.