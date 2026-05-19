An apartment building in St. Gallen is on fire. Polizei St. Gallen

Nine people were injured, two of them seriously, in a fire in an apartment building in St. Gallen on Tuesday night. Two more people are missing. The operation is still ongoing.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An apartment building in St. Gallen burned down completely overnight.

Nine people were injured, two of them seriously, and two people are still missing.

The cause of the fire is unclear and is being investigated by the police. Show more

On Tuesday night, an apartment building on Heiligkreuzstrasse in St. Gallen caught fire. Nine people were injured, two of them seriously. Two other people are currently missing, according to a police statement.

Shortly after 3.30 a.m., the St. Gallen emergency and operations control center received a report of a fire in a residential building. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment building was already fully engulfed in flames.

A total of 19 residents were found. Seven people suffered minor injuries and two others were seriously injured. All of the injured were taken to hospital by the emergency services. Two people are still being searched for and their whereabouts are being investigated.

The building largely collapsed during the extinguishing work. The fire department and other emergency services are still working. The damage to property amounts to several hundred thousand francs.

Cause of the fire is still unclear

Various patrols and specialist services from the city police and the St.Gallen cantonal police, around 80 members of the relevant fire departments, five ambulances, an emergency doctor, a head of emergency services, a head of the emergency services department and a representative of the St.Gallen buildings insurance company are on duty.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen cantonal police has started an investigation on behalf of the public prosecutor's office.