A fire broke out in a residential building on the Kantonsstrasse in Visp on Monday night. Two people lost their lives.

At 2.20 a.m. on Monday morning, the Valais cantonal police operations center was alerted to a fire in a residential building on the Kantonsstrasse in Visp. The Visp fire department was immediately called out to extinguish the fire.

The fire, which had broken out on the upper floor of a residential building, was quickly brought under control. However, the smoke spread to the other floors of the building, which meant that around 20 people had to be evacuated and temporarily housed in a sports hall. Several people were transported to hospital for medical examination.

Upon entering the premises, one person was found lifeless. Another person presumably suffered severe smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital in Visp in a critical condition by the rescue services of the Valais cantonal rescue organization. She died there in the course of the morning.

The formal identification of the victims is still underway.

As the fire caused extensive damage, the residents have not yet been able to return to their homes.

The cantonal road between the Landbrücke bridge and the Balfrinstrasse traffic circle was closed while the fire was being extinguished.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.