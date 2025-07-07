The view of Zurich-Wipkingen from an apartment in the Tramdepot Hard housing estate. Archive image: Keystone

In Zurich, the housing shortage is so great that people looking for accommodation are scouring the obituaries to get in touch with the administration as quickly as possible. The rent usually rises by 50 percent, according to an expert.

According to a real estate expert, some people looking for an apartment in Zurich scour the obituaries every day. "This example shows how desperate certain people are," said Donato Scognamiglio in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

People looking for an apartment would make a note of the addresses of the deceased, find out about the homeowner from the land registry and then apply blindly.

According to Scognamiglio, the method works surprisingly well, as administrations can save themselves the trouble of advertising, the real estate expert said in the interview published today.

Although the average vacancy rate in the canton of Zurich is 0.5 percent and therefore, according to the definition of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), there is indeed an emergency situation, the figures need to be put into perspective. The vacancy rate does not show the whole picture, the expert continued.

"The building laws could be adapted"

In the city of Zurich, around 30,000 apartments could be rented out each year, which indicates a lively exchange. "The apartments are simply never on the market for long. You have to be quick," explained Scognamiglio. On average, a rent premium of up to 50 percent must be expected when changing apartments.

He cited political obstacles to building as the main reason for the tense situation. "The building laws could be adapted so that an investor in a certain zone is now allowed to build ten storeys high instead of just five," suggested Scognamiglio.

In return, they should commit to building a fifth of the new apartments at affordable prices. This would still be a "highly lucrative deal" for him. At the same time, he showed understanding for the anti-growth attitude of many people in Switzerland.