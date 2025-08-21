  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Federal court remains firm Apartments instead of commercial premises - this illegal conversion will be expensive

Andreas Fischer

21.8.2025

In Ennetbaden, commercial premises may not be converted into apartments without further ado.
In Ennetbaden, commercial premises may not be converted into apartments without further ado.
IMAGO/Depositphotos

Building without a permit can be expensive. A property owner who illegally converted commercial premises in Ennetbaden AG into apartments has now found this out. She has to undo everything.

21.08.2025, 17:39

21.08.2025, 17:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A property owner in Ennetbaden converted commercial premises into two apartments without having a permit.
  • The municipality imposed a fine and demanded that the building be demolished.
  • The owner did not want to accept this: She took the matter to the Federal Supreme Court - but was ultimately rejected by the highest instance.
Show more

The requirements of the building and usage regulations (BNO) in Ennetbaden AG are clear: in buildings in bathing zone B, at least 30 percent of the area is reserved for health, care and wellness facilities. This is in order to preserve the character of the historic spa district.

Despite this, one owner converted her property in 2021 - into two large apartments, which she then rented out. However, she did not have a permit for this, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Municipality and canton remain firm

The affair came to light when the new tenants registered with the municipality. They were not particularly pleased: the owner was initially fined 1,000 francs for building without a permit. The subsequent application was rejected in August 2022. The property owner was told to give notice to her tenants.

This was incomprehensible for the owner: she went through all the cantonal courts and argued that the location was unsuitable for medical practices or wellness facilities and that there had been no demand for the commercial premises at all. Moreover, in view of the situation on the housing market, it would be a good idea to create new living space.

None of this helped. The property owner was rebuffed by one court after another and finally took her case to the highest Swiss court.

It's now going to be expensive for the owner

But she was also turned down by the Federal Court in Lausanne. The judges ruled that even if the areas at the rear of a building are less advantageously developed than buildings directly on the street, they can still be used in accordance with the zoning regulations.

"Exceptional permits are not there to override the applicable zoning rules," the "Aargauer Zeitung" quotes from the Federal Court's ruling. "The appeal proves to be unfounded and must be dismissed."

The apartments may now no longer be rented out. The rooms must be used again in accordance with the bathing zone. The owner must therefore not only pay the 4,000 francs in court costs, but also an expensive restoration.

More on the topic

Authorities refuse to help. Why Bülach has been fighting over 4 million francs for 20 years

Authorities refuse to helpWhy Bülach has been fighting over 4 million francs for 20 years

Victory before the Federal Supreme Court. Authorities force doctor (80) to retire - but he doesn't think about it

Victory before the Federal Supreme CourtAuthorities force doctor (80) to retire - but he doesn't think about it

Uproar in Stallikon ZH. Owners want to replace restaurant with new buildings - canton intervenes

Uproar in Stallikon ZHOwners want to replace restaurant with new buildings - canton intervenes