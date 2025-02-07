The Fribourg cantonal police had to respond to a fatal accident at work on Thursday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident at work occurred in Gibloux FR on Thursday. A 16-year-old apprentice died in the accident. His 18-year-old colleague was slightly injured. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 16-year-old boy has died in an accident at work in Gibloux FR.

The apprentice was on an electricity pylon when it broke. Show more

On Thursday, shortly before 2 p.m., workers were carrying out maintenance work on a power line in Posat, a district of the municipality of Gibloux FR. A 16-year-old apprentice was climbing a low-voltage power line pylon while four other colleagues were working on the ground.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the electricity pylon broke. The trainee, who was on the pole, fell nine meters, as the Fribourg cantonal police reported in a press release.

Despite resuscitation attempts by his colleagues and ambulance personnel, he died at the scene of the accident. An 18-year-old colleague, who was at the foot of the mast, was slightly injured.

The employees on site were looked after by a team for psychosocial emergencies. The public prosecutor's office in Fribourg has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.