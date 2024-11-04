The young apprentice was promptly fined. Symbolic image: sda

An apprentice meets a colleague in 1st class, stops for a chat - and is promptly fined. Now he has to hope for goodwill.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An apprentice meets a colleague in Year 1, stops for a chat - and is promptly fined.

Now he has to hope for goodwill. Show more

A brief chat on the train proved expensive for a young traveler. Apprentice Marvin O. actually wanted to travel from Eglisau to Zurich in 2nd class, but met a colleague in 1st class on the way.

As the compartment was empty, he briefly switched to him, as he described on the SBB Community platform.Züri Today" first reported on the case.

But the encounter ended unexpectedly expensively: "About a minute later, I was given a fine because I was talking to my colleague, who has a 1st class ticket, in 1st class."

Marvin O., who can hardly afford the additional burden of his apprenticeship, then asked whether the fine of 140 francs could be canceled. "I can't afford my ticket and the fine," he wrote on the platform.

Goodwill possible, but not mandatory

SBB media spokesperson Reto Schärli confirmed the incident and explained that the right to travel in 1st class without a corresponding ticket is generally not permitted. The apprentice was given contact details for the SBB Service Center, but could not necessarily hope for goodwill.

Normally, the fine for the first offense without a valid 1st class ticket is CHF 70. The fee increases for repeated violations of the class regulations. It is possible that Marvin O. has already been found several times in 1st class without a valid ticket, which is why he has to pay the higher fine.

In Switzerland, the open public transport system offers passengers the opportunity to travel in 2nd class with a 1st class ticket - conversely, however, this is only possible with an additional ticket, such as a class upgrade. As Schärli explains to the platform, many travelers take advantage of a discounted class upgrade when trains are full in order to find a seat in 1st class for a 50 percent discount.