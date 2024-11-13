The latest polls show that rejection of the November 24 referendum proposals is on the rise. While there is broad support for uniform financing in the healthcare system, the highway expansion is controversial and the rental law proposals have little chance of success.
The tenancy law bill on subletting would have achieved a narrow majority with 50% approval. In contrast, the tenancy law bill on owner-occupation would have been rejected with 53% and the highway expansion with 51%.
Another survey, conducted by the LeeWas Institute for "20 Minuten"/"Tamedia" and also published on Wednesday, shows different results. Here, both tenancy law proposals are rejected, while the highway expansion is narrowly supported. However, support for the Efas bill remains clear.
The discrepancy between the GfS Bern and LeeWas survey results illustrates the uncertainty and differing opinions among the population. While the uniform financing of the healthcare system meets with broad approval, the outcome of the other proposals remains uncertain. The differences of opinion on the highway expansion and the tenancy law proposals show that the debates among the population are not yet over.