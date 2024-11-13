According to a new poll, voters are narrowly against the expansion of the motorway network. The health reform could also be a close call.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new survey conducted by GfS Bern on behalf of SRG shows that a majority of 51% of respondents are against the expansion of the freeway network ("expansion step 2023").

Only 47% support the Federal Council's proposal.

According to the survey, the proposal for uniform financing in the healthcare system (Efas) could have been approved by 54% on November 1. Show more

The latest polls show that rejection of the November 24 referendum proposals is on the rise. While there is broad support for uniform financing in the healthcare system, the highway expansion is controversial and the rental law proposals have little chance of success.

According to a survey conducted by the GfS Bern research institute on behalf of SRG, which was published on Wednesday, the bill on uniform financing in the healthcare system (Efas) could have been approved by 54% on November 1.

The tenancy law bill on subletting would have achieved a narrow majority with 50% approval. In contrast, the tenancy law bill on owner-occupation would have been rejected with 53% and the highway expansion with 51%.

Different survey results

Another survey, conducted by the LeeWas Institute for "20 Minuten"/"Tamedia" and also published on Wednesday, shows different results. Here, both tenancy law proposals are rejected, while the highway expansion is narrowly supported. However, support for the Efas bill remains clear.

The discrepancy between the GfS Bern and LeeWas survey results illustrates the uncertainty and differing opinions among the population. While the uniform financing of the healthcare system meets with broad approval, the outcome of the other proposals remains uncertain. The differences of opinion on the highway expansion and the tenancy law proposals show that the debates among the population are not yet over.

Support for the highway expansion is waning as the vote draws closer - the SRG poll even gives the expansion a failing grade. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

SDA