The common house mosquito (Culex pipiens) is a widespread, native species in Switzerland. Picture: Imago

Mosquitoes still buzz through the nights in Switzerland. A consequence of climate change, which also favors new, dangerous species - such as the Asian tiger mosquito.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite below-average temperatures, mosquitoes remain active in Switzerland at the end of October as mild nights continue to allow them to develop.

Some native female mosquitoes survive the winter in torpor.

Insectivores enjoy the prolonged activity of their prey. Show more

The new season has arrived in Switzerland: the first autumn storm, "Benjamin", swept across the country this week. Nevertheless, one or two sleep-seekers may still be kept awake by an annoying buzzing sound at the end of October: Mosquitoes are still active.

When the temperatures drop at night and the first frosts arrive, most mosquitoes die - this usually happens in October. According to the weather service "MeteoNews", the average temperature across the whole country was 0.8 degrees below the long-term climate norm in the middle of the month.

Nevertheless, the mosquitoes seem to be defying the conditions. "There are many different species of mosquito with a wide variety of overwintering strategies," writes the nature conservation organization Pro Natura in response to a blue News inquiry. In most species, only the eggs that have already been laid survive the winter.

"Females can survive winter in torpor"

"In the case of the mosquitoes that rob us of our sleep indoors, the females can survive the winter in torpor," says Pro Natura. To do this, they seek out a frost-free but cool and damp place as soon as the temperatures drop. "But as long as the temperatures are still high enough, they don't go to the hibernation site."

Temperatures are currently still fluctuating between 4 and 8 degrees at night in the lowlands. "It is also quite possible that mosquito larvae can still develop into full-grown mosquitoes in the warm night-time temperatures," says Pro Natura.

According to the nature conservation organization, if mosquitoes and other insects are buzzing around for longer, other animals are happy: "When insects are active, species that eat insects can also be active for longer - for example birds or hedgehogs."

Problem case tiger mosquito

Even though October has been rather cool so far this year, the average temperature in Switzerland has been rising continuously since pre-industrial times as a direct result of global warming.

This is also causing problems for wildlife: "Warmer winter temperatures and fewer frosty nights can enable insects from warmer regions to survive in our area. This is the case with the tiger mosquito, for example," writes Pro Natura.

The Asian tiger mosquito continues to spread in Switzerland. With it comes the risk of diseases in the country that were previously known mainly from the tropics, such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses. So despite the annoying buzzing, anyone who only finds a local mosquito in their bedroom should be happy.