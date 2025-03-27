The federal government wants to cut subsidies: Regional airports such as St. Gallen-Altenrhein are facing the end. (archive picture) sda

The federal government has to make savings - and is also looking at regional airports: Because the majority of subsidies are to be cut, airports such as St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport are under threat.

Because the federal government has to make savings, there are currently plans to cut subsidies for regional airports.

Only two airports are to be subsidized, others are under threat, including St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport.

Unlike other regional airports, the Lake Constance airport still relies on scheduled flights and, according to the St. Gallen government, would not be able to compensate for the lack of subsidies through its users. Show more

Saving, saving, saving - local aviation has not been spared from the government's strict austerity measures. This is particularly evident at St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport: because the federal government wants to cut all subsidies, the regional airport on Lake Constance is facing an uncertain future and even possible closure, according to the "St. Galler Tagblatt" and "Blick" newspapers.

Eight regional airports across Switzerland currently receive around 30 million Swiss francs in federal funding every year. This is financed by the mineral oil tax on aviation fuel. However, according to the Federal Council's new draft austerity program, these contributions are to be significantly reduced.

Airport's existence would be threatened

Only two airports - Bern-Belp and Grenchen - are to be supported with five million francs in future. The focus will be on pilot training and state flights. For the remaining airports, including St. Gallen-Altenrhein, this means that no more money will come from the federal government and users and passengers will have to pay for the remaining sums themselves.

According to the St. Gallen government, St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport would be missing out on a sum of CHF 3.4 to 5.3 million per year. Thomas Krutzler, CEO of the operating company People's Air Group, told the "St. Galler Tagblatt" that the airport's existence would be threatened.

The financial losses could hardly be compensated for and it is unrealistic to pass on the costs to the users, as the government of the Canton of St. Gallen emphasizes. Opposition to the planned removal of subsidies is therefore growing among politicians in Eastern Switzerland.

Business travel criticized

In the case of St. Gallen-Altenrhein, there is also the fact that the airport still mainly offers scheduled flights, such as the main route to Vienna and vacation flights during the season. This distinguishes Lake Constance Airport from other regional airports. Many regional airports have recently been criticized because the proportion of business trips and private jets in the flight volume is increasing.

The abolition of subsidies has not yet been decided. The federal government's draft is currently undergoing consultation, which runs until May 5. The savings package will then go to parliament. A decision is expected in December.