Are you divorced and suddenly paying a lot more tax?

Samuel Walder

23.10.2024

Last year, around 137,400 marriages were separated by court order.
Patrick Pleul/dpa

It has long been known that divorced men in Switzerland do not always fare well financially. In particular, they pay more in taxes than before.

23.10.2024, 16:49

23.10.2024, 17:06

A man in the canton of Zurich was married, has three children and earns an average salary. Since he got divorced, he has been paying more tax. As he is liable for maintenance, he is taxed at the single rate. In some cases, he pays twice as much tax as before.

blue News is interested in your story: have you also ended up in a similar situation?

Contact us directly by e-mail.

Contact us directly by e-mail.