The door of the BMW has to be replaced. zvg

An argument between a tractor driver and a car driver escalates in Diepoldsau SG. First the tractor drives off and then the victim is accused of being the perpetrator.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Diepoldsau SG, a BMW was rammed and damaged by a reversing tractor, even though the driver repeatedly honked his horn.

The tractor driver initially left the scene of the accident and later returned, but blamed the BMW driver.

The injured party is currently waiting for the insurance claim to be clarified, as the person suspected of causing the accident has not yet come forward. Show more

On Tuesday afternoon, there was an accident between a tractor and a car driver in Diepoldsau SG. What initially looked like a normal fender bender turned into a nerve-wracking story.

Thomas Eckenberger was driving his BMW in the village of Diepoldsau. In front of him was a tractor with a trailer. Before reaching a junction, the tractor suddenly shifts into reverse.

Eckenberger honks his horn to draw the tractor driver's attention to him. But the driver continues until she pushes the BMW about a meter off the road. The driver then speeds off with the tractor.

The tractor rams into the car with this corner section. zvg

"As if it were a tin can"

Eckenberger can't believe it: "I kept honking and she just drove on. She just pushed my car away and slashed the whole side door like it was a tin can," he tells blue News. "I ride a motorcycle too. If I imagine that I had been on a motorcycle, it would have been life-threatening."

A short time later, the woman returns from the village with friends. In the meantime, Eckenberger alerted the police. To Eckenberger's surprise, he is portrayed as the perpetrator: "The police accused me of insinuating that the woman was mentally ill. I was angry, but I only asked her if she was still in her right mind," Eckenberger explains.

Victim is accused of being the perpetrator

The police finally record the accident. "I was accused of being the perpetrator by the woman at the police station. I honked the horn and she drove into me," explains Eckenberger.

The car is now in the garage being repaired. "Fortunately, I have fully comprehensive insurance. The perpetrator doesn't come forward and I don't get any information from the police either." It remains to be seen whether the case will be covered by the insurance company.

The St. Gallen cantonal police confirmed the accident to blue News. It resulted in damage to property.