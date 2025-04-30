On Tuesday afternoon, there was an accident between a tractor and a car driver in Diepoldsau SG. What initially looked like a normal fender bender turned into a nerve-wracking story.
Thomas Eckenberger was driving his BMW in the village of Diepoldsau. In front of him was a tractor with a trailer. Before reaching a junction, the tractor suddenly shifts into reverse.
Eckenberger honks his horn to draw the tractor driver's attention to him. But the driver continues until she pushes the BMW about a meter off the road. The driver then speeds off with the tractor.
"As if it were a tin can"
Eckenberger can't believe it: "I kept honking and she just drove on. She just pushed my car away and slashed the whole side door like it was a tin can," he tells blue News. "I ride a motorcycle too. If I imagine that I had been on a motorcycle, it would have been life-threatening."
A short time later, the woman returns from the village with friends. In the meantime, Eckenberger alerted the police. To Eckenberger's surprise, he is portrayed as the perpetrator: "The police accused me of insinuating that the woman was mentally ill. I was angry, but I only asked her if she was still in her right mind," Eckenberger explains.
Victim is accused of being the perpetrator
The police finally record the accident. "I was accused of being the perpetrator by the woman at the police station. I honked the horn and she drove into me," explains Eckenberger.
The car is now in the garage being repaired. "Fortunately, I have fully comprehensive insurance. The perpetrator doesn't come forward and I don't get any information from the police either." It remains to be seen whether the case will be covered by the insurance company.
The St. Gallen cantonal police confirmed the accident to blue News. It resulted in damage to property.